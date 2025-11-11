Ivan Toney 'wants' Tottenham move with England outcast tipped for Thomas Frank reunion following Saudi spell

David Bentley, who is remembered fondly by Tottenham fans for an incredible goal against Arsenal in 2008, believes a transfer to Spurs could be on the cards.

"He’ll want to go in at Tottenham," Bentley said on Sky Sports. "For him, to go [and] play at the stadium with Thomas Frank, that’s the perfect destination for him. If he wants to get into the England team, it’s not about money, it’s about playing to get into that World Cup squad. The perfect environment is Tottenham. Tottenham could do with him and England as well - if anything happens with [Harry] Kane, we’re struggling a little bit for centre forwards."

Bentley believes Toney would walk straight into the squad as he knows what it takes to succeed in the English top flight.

"He’s a great player," Bentley continued. "Scoring goals in the Premier League is not easy and the way he plays the game, scores goals... he’s got to go to Tottenham, hasn’t he? Under Thomas Frank, he had a great time with him at Brentford and I’m sure they’re talking. I’m sure that’ll be the No.1 destination for him to go in at. Tottenham are struggling with centre forwards at the minute, Solanke is out injured and Richarlison is not at the level he needs to be. He could be Tottenham’s new signing on loan in January."

