Ivan Toney's having a £100k party! Bayern's Michael Olise among guests as England striker splashes the cash at London nightclub to celebrate 29th birthday on break from Saudi Pro League adventure
Ivan Toney splashed out on a lavish party to celebrate his 29th birthday as the striker took a break from Saudi Pro League action.
- Toney jets back to London from Saudi Arabia
- Hosts lavish party in nightclub
- Has missed out on Thomas Tuchel's England squad