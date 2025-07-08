'More than I ever dreamed of' - Ivan Rakitic pens emotional love letter to football as ex-Barcelona star confirms retirement ahead of new role with Croatian club
Ivan Rakitic has officially hung up his boots after a trophy-laden career with Barcelona and Sevilla, leaving behind a heartfelt farewell.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Croatian hero Rakitic retires aged 37
- Won host of titles including UCL with Barcelona
- Will join Hajduk Split's sporting leadership