Italy, Locatelli: "Our struggles have brought us together; Gattuso is our leader"

Locatelli continued: "Now we have to go and play a great final – no excuses. Was I too deep in the first half? I thought I could contribute more in that position, but at half-time Gattuso told me to push forward a few metres and things went better." Locatelli spoke of an Italy side that "was frantic at the start; we wanted to break the deadlock. We also made technical errors, but we always stayed compact and showed patience to strike at the right moment."







