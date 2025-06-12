Italy eye Gennaro Gattuso as Luciano Spalletti's replacement! Azzurri ready to hire controversial ex-Milan boss with THREE former internationals lined up to assist him
Gennaro Gattuso is reportedly in pole position to become Italy’s next head coach following Luciano Spalletti’s exit during World Cup qualifying.
- Gattuso in pole position to become Italy coach
- Former AC Milan head coach's support staff to be decided
- Buffon, Bonucci, Barzagli, Zambrotta in the mix