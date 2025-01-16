'It wasn't violent conduct' - Dermot Gallagher backs referee Robert Jones' decision not to send David Brooks off for tussle with Marc Cucurella during Chelsea's draw with Bournemouth - despite being sent to pitchside monitor by VAR M. Cucurella D. Brooks Chelsea vs Bournemouth Chelsea Bournemouth Premier League

Dermot Gallagher has backed referee Robert Jones' decision not to send off David Brooks for his tussle with Marc Cucurella despite VAR appeal.