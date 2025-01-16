'It wasn't violent conduct' - Dermot Gallagher backs referee Robert Jones' decision not to send David Brooks off for tussle with Marc Cucurella during Chelsea's draw with Bournemouth - despite being sent to pitchside monitor by VAR
Dermot Gallagher has backed referee Robert Jones' decision not to send off David Brooks for his tussle with Marc Cucurella despite VAR appeal.
- Brooks unleashed a heavy challenge on Cucurella
- Referee wasn't convinced that it was "violent conduct"
- Gallagher believes Jones was right not to send off Brooks