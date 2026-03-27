Gadiri Camara, the agent of Tottenham Hotspur’s Mathys Tel, has dismissed rumours of a potential move for his client to Borussia Dortmund as pure fiction. At BVB, centre-forward Serhou Guirassy is seen as a possible departure candidate this summer.
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"It's the only option!" Is BVB set to sign a former FC Bayern rising star?
In an interview with the online portal Absolut Bayern, Camara dismissed such speculation and instead raised the possibility of a return to FC Bayern: "I don’t know if Dortmund really want Mathys, but to be honest, a return to Bayern is the only way Mathys will come back to Germany. He can’t play for any other club in the Bundesliga. He loves FC Bayern."
Tel moved to Munich from French top-flight side Stade Rennes in the summer of 2022 for around €20 million. However, after a promising start with the record champions, he was unable to break into the first team behind Harry Kane. In February 2025, he was initially loaned to Tottenham, before making a permanent move to north London in the summer for €35 million.
The French striker made 83 competitive appearances for Bayern, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.
Mathys Tel faces the threat of relegation with Tottenham
At Tottenham, too, the long-awaited breakthrough failed to materialise. Manager Thomas Frank rarely selected Tel, mostly bringing him on from the bench. It is only under his successor, Igor Tudor, that the 20-year-old is now featuring more regularly.
However, in 31 competitive matches, Tel has managed just three goals and one assist. Tottenham, however, are having an absolutely dreadful season overall and are even fighting for survival. The reigning Europa League champions sit 17th in the Premier League after 31 matchdays – just one point above the relegation zone.
Tel’s contract with Spurs runs until 2031.
Mathys Tel: Statistics for the 2025/26 season
Games
31
Goals
3
Assists
1
Minutes played
1244