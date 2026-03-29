It’s not just Dzeko: everything you need to know about Bosnia, the final hurdle between Italy and the 2026 World Cup

Edin Dzeko, Bosnia’s greatest ever footballer, leads a squad valued at €120 million across 24 players – a figure that matches the combined Transfermarkt value of Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Dimarco, who together cost exactly the same as the entire squad managed by head coach Sergej Barbarez: €70 million plus €50 million. The final hurdle, on Tuesday evening in the fortress-like stadium in Zenica, stands between Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy and the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, is, however, a proud, tenacious national team representing a people rich in history, even though their official debut in FIFA and UEFA competitions only took place in 1995, following the dissolution of Yugoslavia in the wake of the Balkan War.





Let’s find out together everything there is to know about the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team, or rather the Ногометна репрезентација Босне и Херцеговине



