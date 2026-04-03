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"It's not good news!" Vincent Kompany announces Harry Kane's absence from the Bayern Munich squad

Bundesliga
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
Freiburg
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Champions League
V. Kompany
H. Kane

Harry Kane returned from international duty with an injury. The Bayern star will miss at least one match.

Harry Kane will not be available for Bayern Munich, at least for the Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg. 

  • "It’s not ideal. I would have liked him to be there, but as things stand, that’s not possible," said manager Vincent Kompany on Friday. He added that he was "still optimistic" ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg away to Real Madrid.

    Kane had been "training well" with the England squad until last Sunday, Kompany reported, but then "at some point he felt a twinge in his ankle". Apart from that, his squad is "pretty much as it needs to be ahead of the big games".

    Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Hiroki Ito and Jonas Urbig, who had recently been carrying knocks, are fit to play, Kompany reported. As for “playing time”, he has not yet made a decision. “We’ll see who can start.”

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