Just as resolutely as she sometimes sweeps across the pitch, Elisa Senß confidently sidestepped the persistent questions about her future. “All I can say about the rumours is that it really doesn’t surprise me,” replied the DFB team’s top scorer. “I deliver for my club. I deliver for the national team.”
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“It comes as no surprise!” Could FC Bayern be on the verge of a major transfer coup?
Speculation about an exit clause at Eintracht Frankfurt, reported interest from Bayern Munich and English clubs, is also being monitored by Senß within the national set-up. What matters to her is the chance to play internationally. “I know,” the 28-year-old emphasised, “that I’ve taken another leap forward over the last few years, and that I naturally always want to perform at the highest level.”
That mindset applies to Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria in Ried, just four days after the 5-1 win in Nuremberg. With injured Lena Oberdorf sidelined by her second cruciate ligament tear, Senß has become a mainstay in Germany’s midfield.
Yet the 1.61-metre midfielder took an unconventional route to prominence. While at SGS Essen she moonlighted as a medical assistant in Essen University Hospital’s trauma surgery unit, experiencing “some pretty intense things”—tumour orthopaedics, amputations and motorbike accidents—that have only steeled her resolve.
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Elisa Senß would be a natural fit for the Premier League.
She describes the dual role as “really enjoyable”, explaining, “I absolutely love helping people.” Yet it was only at the end of 2023, aged 26, that she finally earned a full-time spot in the national team. Thirty-three caps later, she is widely regarded as one of Germany’s top talents, often alongside Sjoeke Nüsken. Media reports now suggest she could depart Frankfurt this summer for a low six-figure fee, 12 months before her contract expires.
England appears a likely destination, given her aggressive playing style. “Things can move very quickly in football,” Senß said, addressing the rumours. She remains focused on Eintracht’s push for a top-three Bundesliga finish and a Champions League spot, as well as on the national team.
With nine points and a 14–1 goal difference, Germany are on course to win their group and secure a direct berth at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. Nevertheless, Senß echoes national coach Christian Wück’s view that there is room for improvement, especially in the team’s attacking play. The Oldenburg native insists that “passing quality” and “play in the spaces” must improve.
Despite Germany’s comfortable first-half display, Senß warns that Tuesday’s local derby in the Innkreis will be no walk in the park: “Austria will sit deep and defend with two buses in front of their goal.”