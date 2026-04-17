“It comes as no surprise!” Could FC Bayern be on the verge of a major transfer coup?

Speculation about an exit clause at Eintracht Frankfurt, reported interest from Bayern Munich and English clubs, is also being monitored by Senß within the national set-up. What matters to her is the chance to play internationally. “I know,” the 28-year-old emphasised, “that I’ve taken another leap forward over the last few years, and that I naturally always want to perform at the highest level.”

That mindset applies to Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria in Ried, just four days after the 5-1 win in Nuremberg. With injured Lena Oberdorf sidelined by her second cruciate ligament tear, Senß has become a mainstay in Germany’s midfield.

Yet the 1.61-metre midfielder took an unconventional route to prominence. While at SGS Essen she moonlighted as a medical assistant in Essen University Hospital’s trauma surgery unit, experiencing “some pretty intense things”—tumour orthopaedics, amputations and motorbike accidents—that have only steeled her resolve.