‘It brings out the best in players’ - Inter Miami’s Ian Fray praises Javier Mascherano’s fiery passion for sparking MLS Cup run, eyes Jamaica’s World Cup push

GOAL: You play with some well-known legends, you know, ranging from Lionel Messi to Jordi Alba on defense. What is that whole experience like? For someone who doesn't get to see the locker room, what are the things you can share about that experience?

FRAY: I don't know if it's something [about the game] that they don't know. It just shows in their game and they hold you to the highest standard possible. And a lot of people will crumble under that and say it's too intense or whatnot, but they, they do all this, and they're hard on you because they want you to be right there with them. They want you to compete just like them. And that's the best thing you could want. You want someone who has been at the highest level, like kind of forcing you to be on their level as well. And it just brings the best out of the players.

GOAL: Can you share an example of how they keep the team accountable?

FRAY: Yeah, I can. Even for the last game against New York City, as I came in, I lost two balls I shouldn't have lost. And all them kind of just look at you, and they're like, 'Come on, let's go. This isn't a joke.' When they show that intensity, and then you can either crumble or you can go above that.

GOAL: There are so many different cultures in your locker room. How do you guys, kind of, you know, come together and make it, you know, communicate and just build that, that chemistry that you need as a team?

FRAY: Yeah, I feel like it's more just like [finding ways to get] laughter, even though a lot of us can't understand each other, it's more just like laughter. They say a couple of words that you know, and you can say a couple of words that they kind of know, and [it all clicks]. It's all at practice too. You know, it brings everyone together. Training on the field. Everyone's in the heat, training, all this, everything we've been through, just brought the team closer.