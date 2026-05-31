Getty Images Sport
Is Jude Bellingham arrogant? Former team-mate reacts to character criticism of Real Madrid & England superstar
The 'arrogant' label debunked
Ever since his blockbuster move to Real Madrid, Bellingham has been under a microscope, with some critics suggesting his on-field persona leans towards the arrogant. However, Davis, who shared a dressing room with a teenage Bellingham at Birmingham City, believes the media often misinterprets the confidence of elite athletes.
Speaking to the club's official website, Davis explained: "He was a humble kid. People think he's arrogant, but you've got to be self-assured. The media in England, we think that's arrogance. But when you're that good, you have to have this voice in your head that keeps telling you you're good enough."
- Getty Images Sport
Early signs of world-class potential
Davis, a veteran of 182 appearances for the Blues, witnessed the rapid rise of Bellingham at the club's Wast Hills training ground. Even at 16, the future Champions League winner was making senior professionals look ordinary in training sessions, leaving Davis in no doubt about the youngster's trajectory.
Recalling the atmosphere at the time, Davis admitted: "Am I surprised he rose so quickly? No, because of some of the things he was doing. You were half desperate to be on his team for five-a-sides! He just needed the physicality, but he was also clever enough not to get himself into some of the physical duels. That’s football intelligence at such a young age."
A mentor for the next generation
During a period of transition at Birmingham City, Davis felt a personal responsibility to help integrate the academy graduates. He saw a unique maturity in Bellingham that allowed the teenager to handle the rigours of Championship football without losing the grounded nature that defined his early years.
Davis noted the importance of creating a welcoming environment for the prodigy, saying: "You sort of come in and around, and you're seeing the early emergence of a young Jude Bellingham. I felt like I had a duty to make the young lads feel welcome. I had older lads battering me when I was coming through, and I hated the feeling it gave me."
- Getty Images Sport
From St Andrew's to the Bernabeu
As Real Madrid look toward future rebuilding phases, Bellingham remains the cornerstone of their project. While incoming manager Jose Mourinho may look to overhaul the squad and remove egos, the consensus from those who know Bellingham best is that his character is an asset rather than a detriment. His ability to balance humility with competitive streak mentioned by Davis is what separates him from other talents.
The 22-year-old’s journey from St Andrew's to the elite of world football serves as a testament to the self-assured nature Davis described. For Bellingham, the noise regarding his attitude is likely just that - noise. With the backing of former team-mates who saw his growth first-hand, the midfielder continues to silence doubters by letting his performances on the pitch do the talking.