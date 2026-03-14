Is Frattesi leaving Inter? Riso: "I was the one who wanted him to leave. I’ll give it some thought again in the summer"

What does the future hold for Davide Frattesi? The Inter midfielder, formerly of Sassuolo, was one of the most talked-about players during the recent winter transfer window, although he ultimately remained in Milan with the Nerazzurri. This summer, however, the debate over his future could reignite, and his agent, Giuseppe Riso, has also spoken on the matter.

Speaking to Calcio&Finanza, the well-known agent also revealed some behind-the-scenes transfer news: “It was me who wanted to take Frattesi away from Inter: this season is crucial for his chances of making the World Cup, and I didn’t always see him happy. Davide is passionate; he’s someone who gives his all right up to the very last second. You can see that even when he celebrates; that’s just his nature. I’d like to see him happy all the time, so I was the one who put that idea in his head. Butboth he and Inter find it hard to part ways. It’s clear, of course, that you never know how many times in your life you’ll get to play in a World Cup; those are moments you remember for life.”