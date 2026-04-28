Sky and other outlets had already reported that Gordon was Bayern’s “top target”. The German record champions’ interest in the England international is now seen as both well-founded and concrete. Although Diomande remains the “preferred target”, The Athletic adds that Gordon is highly regarded at Säbener Straße, where officials now believe they can complete the signing of the 25-year-old.

Bayern have already held talks with the player, according to The Athletic, though no direct contact with the Magpies has taken place. Newcastle hope the sale will bring in the second-highest transfer fee in club history after Alexander Isak’s €145 million move to Liverpool last summer.

While Gordon himself is unlikely to command that record fee, the Magpies are said to be holding out for a minimum of €80 million for the versatile forward, who remains under contract until 2030. The club’s willingness to sell their top scorer stems from the need to raise funds and stay within Financial Fair Play regulations.