Iran squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Iran have qualified for World Cup 2026 in what will be a fourth straight appearance in the tournament. Amir Ghalenoei's side put in a strong showing in qualifying, winning seven of 10 games to top their group and qualify automatically for the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Star striker Mehdi Taremi was once again crucial to Iran's success. The Olympiacos striker netted 10 goals in 15 games in another impressive showing by the 33-year-old and will now look forward to his third World Cup with Team Melli.

Iran have featured at six World Cups so far but are yet to progress from the group stages. Ghalenoei's side will aim to end that run in the USA, Mexico and Canada and will come up against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G.