The FFIRI has officially stated that while the men’s national team intends to compete in the 2026 World Cup, they will only do so if the joint hosts - the United States, Mexico and Canada - meet a set of stringent conditions. This follows a period of intense geopolitical tension and a regional conflict that has cast a shadow over the tournament's build-up.

In a statement released on its official website, the federation made its stance clear: "We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account. We will participate in the World Cup tournament, but without any retreat from our beliefs, culture, and convictions."