There was a huge row at San Siro over Atalanta’s equaliser at Inter’s ground, a result that could throw the league title race wide open: under the microscope is a challenge between Sulemana and Dumfries that cleared the way for the Ghanaian to shoot, with Krstovic then tapping the ball into the net after Sommer had parried it.
Translated by
Inter protest over the contact between Sulemana and Dumfries during Krstovic’s goal. Marelli: “A legitimate goal”
THE FACT
It all happens in the 82nd minute: Zappacosta plays a long ball to the Montenegrin, who flicks it back over his shoulder, counting on Sulemana to make a run, but Sulemana is a bit too late compared to Dumfries. The two go in for a challenge; the Ghanaian places a hand on the Dutchman’s back, and there may even be slight contact between the two players’ right feet. The fact remains that Dumfries then slips and loses possession to his opponent, who then shoots, sees his effort saved by Sommer, and Krstovic scores. Manganiello looks as though he is about to blow his whistle, but then decides not to penalise the challenge.
THE PROTESTS
The Inter players immediately protest vehemently to Manganiello, who, however, points to the centre circle as the ball crosses the line. Dumfries puts his hands to his face in disbelief; the review by Gariglio and Chiffi in the VAR room takes an age, with play resuming after more than three minutes, and Chivu is the most vocal in his complaints: the Inter manager is first booked, then, upon the goal being awarded, sent off, and leaves the pitch shouting, “It was a foul!”
MARELLI'S COMMENT
This was Luca Marelli’s comment on DAZN: “There’s little to debate about this incident. The goal came from an uncalled challenge between Sulemana and Dumfries; Manganiello did very well to let play continue. There was no low contact; the high contact was a hand resting on Dumfries’ back, but it wasn’t a foul. It looks as though Dumfries fell to the ground; the goal was absolutely legitimate.”