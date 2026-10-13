Inter player ratings vs Club Brugge: Lautaro Martinez brace not enough as defensive collapse gifts victory to visitors

Inter’s Champions League campaign took a significant blow at the Giuseppe Meazza as they fell to a chaotic 3-4 defeat against Club Brugge. The match began with a cagey tactical battle, but the visitors took the lead through a Nicolo Tresoldi penalty in the 30th minute. Inter responded just before the interval, with Federico Dimarco providing the assist for Lautaro Martinez to level the score at 1-1, capping a half where the Nerazzurri controlled 53% of the ball but struggled to contain Brugge's transitions.
The second half descended into a tactical nightmare for the hosts. Tresoldi struck twice more in the 63rd and 74th minutes, both assisted by the influential Carlos Forbs, to complete a stunning hat-trick and put the visitors 3-1 ahead. Although Martinez briefly revived Inter's hopes with his second goal in the 81st minute, Romeo Vermant's 87th-minute strike for the Belgians effectively sealed the victory. Substitute Ange-Yoan Bonny pulled another back in stoppage time, but it proved to be nothing more than a late consolation, leaving Inter's non-existent defensive structure exposed and the team without a single point from two matches.