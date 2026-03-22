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cm grafica andrey santos inter 2026
Emanuele Tramacere

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Inter on Andrey Santos: talks with his agent are underway, and Chelsea have already turned down a €50 million offer

The Nerazzurri have set their sights on a new midfield signing.

Inter are looking to the future with a clear vision, including when it comes to the transfer market. The summer overhaul is set to take place and, barring any surprises, will also lead to a small but significant change to the tactical system that has defined the last seven years: the 3-5-2. The Nerazzurri club’s plan is to alter the tactical setup by introducing a more physical midfield and adding quality and unpredictability to the attacking midfield.


It is also, and above all, in this context, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, that the ongoing interest in and appreciation for Andrey Santos, the Chelsea midfielder, should be noted.


  • CONTACTS ALREADY ENTERED

    In the recent past (and also during the summer of 2025), Inter have met on several occasions with Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian, agents and intermediaries close to the representatives of the 2004-born player who came through the ranks at Vasco da Gama.

    Nothing came of it because Chelsea, who had brought him back from Strasbourg, considered him a potential first-team player.

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  • CHELSEA SAY NO TO 50 MILLION, BUT...

    At the time, the figures involved in a potential deal were considered so far above market value that, as revealed by Romano, Chelsea even went so far as to reject a €50 million offer from Saudi Arabia.

    Since then, however, the Blues’ strategy regarding the youngster has changed to such an extent that he has started only 13 matches across the Premier League and Champions League.

  • THE ASSAULT IN SUMMER

    Inter are keen on him, but the situation at Chelsea is no longer so clear-cut and, as a result, he could once again be considered a potential signing for the Nerazzurri this summer, provided the right conditions are met. The management at Viale della Liberazione continue to keep an eye on him, although he is not the only name on their list for that position.

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