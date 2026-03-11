Goal.com
Live
Grafica Mkhitaryan InterCalciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter: not only Calhanoglu and Frattesi, doubts also about Mkhitaryan's future

In or out? Renewal or farewell? Or a scenario that, until now, had not even been considered?

The summer of 2026 will see Inter's midfield undergo a necessary and inevitable revolution. In Milan, plans for the future are already underway and, although finishing the season with the Scudetto as the top priority, some in Viale della Liberazione are already beginning to take stock of what the next moves should be in such a crucial department.

The future of Davide Frattes and Hakan Calhanoglu is a topic that has already been widely discussed, but unlike a few weeks ago, the sentiment regarding Henrik Mkhitaryan is also changing.

  • CALHANOGLU: RENEWAL OR FAREWELL

    The most important chapter certainly concerns the Turkish midfielder, who is now an almost irreplaceable linchpin of the team and a key element in the style of play established several years ago by Simone Inzaghi. With his contract expiring on 30 June 2027, either a renewal will be agreed upon before the start of the transfer window, which is currently unlikely, or the former Milan player will depart.

    • Advertisement

  • FRATTESI WILL BE TRANSFERRED

    After many transfer windows in which he was close to saying goodbye but ultimately remained in Milan, Davide Frattesi will finally get the green light to leave. Not for free, not at a bargain price, but at a valuation that is sustainable for both top Italian and foreign clubs. The midfielder has been unhappy for some time due to his lack of playing time and will be satisfied as long as he receives a satisfactory offer of at least £30 million.

  • Is MKHITARYAN saying enough is enough?

    Compared to what was speculated in recent weeks, when there was even talk of Mkhitaryan renewing his contract expiring at the end of the season, today, according to Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto on YouTube, the feeling is completely different. The player wants to finish the season, possibly winning the Scudetto and, why not, maybe even the Coppa Italia, but for the first time, at 37, he is also beginning to consider saying goodbye to football. He will take a few months to reflect, but the chances that, even if he does not retire, he will leave Milan are real.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
0