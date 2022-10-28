Exactly how much money have Inter spent on new players this century?

Inter are one of the most decorated clubs in Italy and have had some absolute superstars wearing the famous Nerazzurri jersey during their illustrious history.

Some of these stars came through the club's youth academy, but more often than not Inter would splash the cash to sign players from elsewhere.

There were the likes of Ronaldo and Christian Vieri arriving at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in the 1990s on massive transfer fees and that trend continued in the 21st century.

Just think Hernan Crespo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wesley Sneijder, and many more!

But, how much exactly have Inter spent over the years?

Inter most expensive transfers by season

SEASON MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING FEE TOTAL SPENDING 2022-23 Joaquin Correa €23.60M €38.60M 2021-22 Zinho Vanheusden €16M €40.50M 2020-21 Achraf Hakimi €43M €126.50M 2019-20 Romelu Lukaku €80M €197.72M 2018-19 Radja Nainggolan €38M €97.60M 2017-18 Milan Skriniar €34M €137.63M 2016-17 Joao Mario €41M €160.85M 2015-16 Geoffrey Kondogbia €36M €102.45M 2014-15 Gary Medel €8M €16.95M 2013-14 Hernanes €18M €59.89M 2012-13 Samir Handanovic €15M €76.55M 2011-12 Ricardo Alvarez €12M €41.70M 2010-11 Giampaolo Pazzini €18M €38.14M 2009-10 Diego Milito €28M €97.20M 2008-09 Ricardo Quaresma €24.60M €70.10M 2007-08 Cristian Chivu €16M €41.80M 2006-07 Zlatan Ibrahimovic €24.80M €48.40M 2005-06 Walter Samuel €16M €30.40M 2004-05 Fabian Carini €10M €15.95M 2003-04 Adriano €23.40M €54M 2002-03 Hernan Crespo €40M €116.18M 2001-02 Francesco Toldo €26.50M €112.19M 2000-01 Robbie Keane €19.50M €64.25M Total €1.78B

*All stats via Transfermarkt

Inter top 10 most expensive player signings