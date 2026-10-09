'I was the one who did not give him a day off!' – Cristian Chivu responds to Turkey rumours over Hakan Calhanoglu

Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu addressed speculation regarding Hakan Calhanoglu after media reports in Turkey questioned his absence from national team duty. The playmaker remained at the Inter Training Center during the three-week window to finalize his rehabilitation.

Chivu confirmed that Calhanoglu trained without restrictions all week and remains fully available to face Parma on Saturday.

"I know that reports came from Turkey, I would like to make things clear," Chivu told reporters. "He had a problem that prevented him from being called up."