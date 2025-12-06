Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi delivers title to South Florida while Vancouver Whitecaps regret missed chances: Winners and Losers of the 2025 MLS Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla - There it is.

That is what the footballing world wanted, and what MLS perhaps needed. Messi has his first MLS Cup. If there was ever a shred of doubt about Messi’s MLS legacy - if the records, the MVP award (with another likely on the way), and the résumé weren’t convincing enough - then Saturday offered the definitive answer.

The biggest trophy this league can give now sits in his hands, and soon after, above his head. Florida has its first MLS champion.

And it was deserved. The Argentine provided three decisive moments of magic in a 3-1 win over a resilient Vancouver Whitecaps side.

Give Vancouver some credit here. They are a good football team that plays the game in the right way. But this was Miami’s day. There are such things as narratives in soccer. They seldom pan out. But this was one that came together handsomely. Miami steadily improved over the course of the season. They lost, sometimes embarrassingly, and learned from those defeats. And when it came to it, an otherwise flawed and inexperienced manager in Javier Mascherano, made some gutsy and correct decisions. For that, he deserves immense credit. Still, in the final game at a strange skeletal stadium that they have called home for three years, Miami claimed the thing that they have coveted since the second Messi stepped his foot in the United States.

This was also about Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who ended their careers, appropriately, with trophies. It might also be the end for Luis Suarez - at least in Miami, who proved in omission that he may not be needed here anymore. Yet the lasting image will be of Leo, lifting that trophy, a beaming smile across his face. Legacy secured.

GOAL breaks down the Winners & Losers from Chase Stadium...