Inter Miami player ratings vs Nashville: Lionel Messi dazzles while Tadeo Allende shows class to lead Herons into Eastern Conference semis

Miami only needed one moment early on. Messi provided it. The ball fell to the Argentine, 40 yards from goal, and he did the rest. Messi left three defenders in the dust before finishing back across the goalkeeper to give the Herons a 1-0 lead early. They got a second shortly before halftime. Young striker Mateo Silvetti latched onto a Jordi Alba through ball, before cutting back to Messi - who finished into an open net.

Nashville showed a bit more attacking intent to open the second half, but left themselves open on the break. One mistake cost them. They briefly fell asleep and allowed Messi and Alba to combine. The left back found a wide-open Allende for an easy finish from close range. And then the rout started. Miami's fourth was simply sublime. Messi received the ball at midfield, evaded his man, and released an inch-perfect through ball to Allende. The striker added his second of the day with a delightful chip to make it four.

It was otherwise a formality for the Herons, who were rather stout against a tepid Nashville attack. FC Cincinnati are next, who will surely offer more of a test in a single elimination fixture in two weeks. For now, though, they seem to be hitting their stride.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...