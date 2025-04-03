Inter Miami Player Ratings: Lionel Messi and Co. stunned by LAFC for first loss of the season after winner from controversial Nathan Ordaz

Messi and Miami dominated in spells but couldn't capitalize and were punished by a second half strike

In a star-studded night at BMO Stadium - where celebrities like Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Becky G, David Beckham, and Lionel Richie filled the stands, and Lionel Messi graced the pitch - it was an unlikely hero who stole the spotlight. Nathan Ordaz delivered the game-winner, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory for LAFC in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal clash against Inter Miami. However, the Herons will rightfully question whether the 21-year-old striker should have been on the pitch in the first place.

In what could be a preview of the 2025 MLS Cup final, both sides kicked off an intense and emotional battle in Los Angeles. Inter Miami controlled the first half, dominating possession with over 58 percent, but LAFC’s disciplined defense kept the visitors from creating clear-cut chances. When Miami did break through, former France international Hugo Lloris was up to the task, making a key save to keep the visitors at bay. It was the first time the goalkeeper faced Messi since the 2022 World Cup - where the Argentine won his first World Cup in Qatar.

Yet, Javier Mascherano’s side will feel aggrieved by a controversial decision midway through the opening 45 minutes. Ordaz, filling in due to multiple injuries in LAFC’s attack, twice extended his elbow into Miami defender Maximiliano Falcón. Falcón also appeared to indicate that he was kicked by the young forward, yet after a VAR review, Ordaz escaped with only a yellow card - a decision that, in most cases, would have resulted in a sending-off.

Article continues below

In the second half, LAFC grew more aggressive, and Ordaz made the most of his chance at redemption. After skipping past a slow-footed Sergio Busquets, the striker unleashed a rocket from outside the box, beating Oscar Ustari low at the near post. Despite a flurry of late chances, Inter Miami couldn’t break through Lloris and a resolute LAFC backline.

For Miami, the match felt like déjà vu - eerily reminiscent of their first-round playoff struggles against Atlanta last season. Fortunately for Mascherano and his squad, they’ll have a shot at redemption next week when they host the second leg at Chase Stadium.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from BMO Stadium...