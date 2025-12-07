Getty Images Sport
Inter Miami chief reveals Luis Suarez’s future is ‘his decision’ as Uruguayan legend helps Lionel Messi and Herons win MLS Cup
Suarez's Inter Miami future up in the air
Inter Miami lifted the MLS Cup after a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, marking a historic moment for the club and capping off a campaign in which Suarez played a crucial role. The Uruguayan contributed throughout the regular season and playoffs before facing an uncertain future as his contract is set to expire at the end of this month. His situation has drawn widespread attention because, unlike Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Suarez has not publicly committed to either retirement or an extension.
During the regular season, Suarez produced 10 goals and 10 assists in MLS play and added another assist in the postseason, reaffirming the quality he still possesses at age 38. However, late in the season, he lost his place in the starting lineup to 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti, first due to suspension and then due to tactical decisions made by head coach Javier Mascherano. Even as he adapted to a reduced on-field role, Suárez remained influential within the squad and integral to the club’s title run.
Inter Miami’s leadership addressed the issue of his future in the buildup to the final, confirming that the forward’s next step is entirely in his own hands. Mascherano and David Beckham both acknowledged the squad depth that allowed others to step in during Suarez’s suspension, but the respect for his legendary career remains unconditional. The MLS Cup final, therefore, became both a celebration of a championship and a turning point in the debate surrounding Suarez’s next chapter.
- Getty Images Sport
Inter Miami chief leaves final decision to Suarez
Speaking ahead of the MLS Cup final, Inter Miami chief Mas said: “Luis Suarez is a legend of football, he is one of the best nines not only of this generation but of all time. Luis will have to make a decision when the season is over, so tomorrow.
“In terms of the club, I want to say this because I have read a lot about Luis, I'll say it in this context: If in the beginning of the year, they gave us a paper about a center forward that played more than 4000 minutes and scored more than 15/16 goals and 16/17 assists, everyone here would sign that paper to have a forward like that.
“Luis deserves to be able to make that decision to be able to leave through the front door and be celebrated like he should be by the club. And if he decides to stay at the club for another year, it would be great. I would like to see Suárez stay. Obviously, then the conversations would be how Luis Suárez would stay, but obviously we would include Mascherano and Luis, but the decision is up to him.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Suarez's reduced minutes in the MLS Playoffs
Suarez’s contract - extended through the 2025 MLS season - officially expires hours after the MLS Cup final, leaving the striker at a crossroads as he weighs one more year or a potential farewell. His overall 2025 output across all competitions was exceptional, totalling 17 goals and 17 assists in 50 matches when factoring in Leagues Cup, Club World Cup, and Champions Cup fixtures.
Mascherano’s decision to start Silvetti in the final weeks of the season reflects an evolving long-term strategy centred around integrating younger attackers. Suarez’s suspension created the initial opening for the teenager, but strong performances kept him in the starting XI even after the veteran was available again. While the change slightly reduced Suarez’s minutes, it also demonstrated the competitive balance Miami is aiming to achieve as they move into 2026.
- (C)Getty Images
Inter Miami have options if Suarez leaves
Inter Miami now await Suarez’s decision, which could arrive within days as he considers whether to extend his playing career or step aside after winning a major title. If he opts to stay, Miami will negotiate the structure of a reduced-role contract, integrating Suarez into Mascherano’s evolving tactical plans. Should he choose to depart or retire, the Herons are said to be preparing a move for former Chelsea striker Timo Werner.
Advertisement