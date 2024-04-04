Revealed: Inter Miami boss Tata Martino gives massive update on Lionel Messi's health after embarrassing CONCACAF Champions Cup showing against Monterrey without Argentine
After missing his fourth-straight game for the Herons Wednesday, Inter Miami boss Tata Martino delivered a health update on Lionel Messi.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Herons fell to Monterrey in Champions Cup leg one match 2-1
- Messi missed fourth-straight match to injury
- Boss Tata Martino delivers injury update on Argentine