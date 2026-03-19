Where were we? This could well be Inter’s new approach towards Manu Kone, the Roma midfielder who in August had seemed on the verge of a move to Milan. Having had to swallow their disappointment over the Lookman deal, the club had decided to take decisive steps regarding the French player, from whom they had already secured his agreement. Just when everything seemed set for the signatures, the Giallorossi club put the brakes on abruptly before crossing the finish line. The pressure from the fans was too strong; the surrounding environment suggested postponing such a move and, after Lookman, Inter saw their second major summer signing slip away too.
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Inter have never given up on the Koné dream: what will happen in the summer?
A DREAM I HAVE NEVER GIVEN UP ON
Unlike Lookman, who subsequently joined Atlético Madrid, Inter have never completely ruled out the possibility of signing Koné, obviously because they hold the player in such high regard. This is why the Nerazzurri have kept the door open over recent months, in an attempt to stay in the running ahead of next summer, when Roma may find themselves in a position where they have to sell. Inter’s manager, Cristian Chivu, has never wavered in his belief that this player would be a valuable addition to Inter’s squad, which could see several players leave in June: Mkhitaryan (contract expiring), Calhanoglu (Galatasaray?), Frattesi and Diouf (still part of the plans?).
A GLOBAL THREAT
Manu Koné is the sort of player who brings to the team the qualities needed to take it to the next level. The problem is that, precisely for this reason, Roma value him at no less than €40 million. That is a sum the Nerazzurri will struggle to raise, given that they have several transfers to complete this summer. Koné is exactly what is needed to lay a solid foundation for a squad that risks undergoing a major overhaul, but it is unlikely that, when the transfer window opens, Inter will be in a position to arrive in the capital with the right offer. And then there is the World Cup, a tournament that could further drive up Koné’s value, attracting clubs with far greater financial clout than Inter. So, beyond the admiration and continued interest, the Koné-Inter saga, as things stand, must be handled with due care and with the awareness that Inter will not find the path to the player laid out before them.