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Inter lock down their local hero! Federico Dimarco on the verge of signing new long-term contract
Nerazzurri accelerate talks for talismanic winger
Inter are moving swiftly to secure the long-term future of Dimarco, with a new meeting scheduled between sporting director Dario Baccin and the player’s representatives. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a preliminary discussion has already taken place in Madrid, where Baccin met with agent Arturo Canales at the team hotel shortly before their recent Champions League clash. Inter are determined not to lose Dimarco, who has quite rightly come to see himself as one of the club's key figures after seasons of consistent excellence and tactical versatility. A new summit is expected as early as next week to finalise the specifics of the proposal.
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Resolving the contract timeline at San Siro
Inter management, led by Giuseppe Marotta and Baccin, initially viewed the situation as a non-emergency given the player’s current contract runs until June 2027. That deal also contains a unilateral club option to extend for a further season on the same financial terms, providing the Nerazzurri with a safety net against any immediate threat of departure.
The dialogue has remained constructive throughout the process, mirroring the positive relationship Dimarco has maintained with the supporters and the technical staff. "I think we will discuss it soon," Dimarco had consistently stated, emphasising his desire for continuity at every opportunity. His wishes were granted even sooner than he might have anticipated, with the contact made in Madrid initiating crucial negotiations that are now expected to reach a conclusion.
Financial framework and wage structures
While the intent to renew is unanimous, the final stages of the negotiation will involve finding a middle ground within the club’s new financial parameters. Inter have implemented a strategic policy aimed at reducing fixed salaries while significantly increasing performance-related bonuses, particularly for contracts involving more experienced players. The negotiations will hinge on this financial framework, always starting from Dimarco's current net earnings of €4 million per season.
For Dimarco, the lure of becoming a lifelong icon for his childhood team outweighs the potential for higher offers from abroad. The club knows that securing a player of his calibre on a long-term deal is essential for their domestic and European ambitions.
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Defensive depth and tactical continuity
There will be no breakdowns in talks; this much is already clear to those close to the situation. It's simply a matter of finding a balance that satisfies both parties' requirements before the official announcement is made. This proactive approach also applies to Carlos Augusto, the goalscorer in Madrid, whose contract expires in 2028 and has yet to be renewed. He will do so in due course, as discussions are ongoing and will continue with the aim of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement for the Brazilian as well.
Dimarco’s importance was highlighted during his recent absence, as he missed the trip to the Bernabeu due to injury. He is currently gradually returning to training, with the goal of being on the bench against Udinese this weekend. Meanwhile, Carlos Augusto will continue to deputise for him in the starting XI on Monday, ensuring that the team’s tactical efficiency remains high.
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