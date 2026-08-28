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Inter eye new contracts for Federico Dimarco, Carlos Augusto, and Hakan Calhanoglu following summer transfer window
Prioritising new deals at San Siro
According toCorriere dello Sport, Following Pio Esposito's contract extension until 2031, Inter Milan's board are immediately turning their attention toward a crucial wave of upcoming player renewals. Once the summer transfer window officially closes, club chiefs will resume intensive talks to secure the long-term futures of several core squad members. With multiple high-profile players approaching pivotal stages in their current deals, the Nerazzurri are determined to avoid any unnecessary friction by addressing the hierarchy of renewals early in the autumn.
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Securing Federico Dimarco's future
The most urgent item on the agenda involves star left-back Federico Dimarco, whose current deal runs until 2027 alongside a club option for an extra year. Although Inter are relaxed due to that clause, the reigning Scudetto MVP is understood to be seeking a deserved pay rise to reflect his immense value to the squad. Club sources indicate that Dimarco is open to discussing a longer deal and is hoping for a pay rise from 4 million to 5 million euros to reflect his enormous contribution to their 21st Scudetto, while noting that the player remains fully focused on the pitch.
Resolving the Carlos Augusto and Calhanoglu situations
Negotiations with Brazilian utility player Carlos Augusto have been ongoing for months, with Inter offering a salary bump to around 3 million euros. However, discussions depend on the former Monza man's appetite for regular minutes given competition from Alessandro Bastoni and Dimarco under coach Cristian Chivu. Meanwhile, playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has officially entered the final year of his contract, prompting club president Beppe Marotta to publicly endorse the midfielder's importance to the Nerazzurri's historical project.
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Planning ahead for the wider squad
Beyond the immediate priorities, Inter's management must also navigate a delicate wave of upcoming contract expirations stretching toward 2028. Key pillars of the current squad—including Alessandro Bastoni, Marcus Thuram, Manuel Akanji, and Piotr Zielinski—will require careful long-term planning to protect the club's sporting project. As the Nerazzurri balance age profiles, physical demands, and financial structures, the San Siro boardroom proves that the season of contract renewals truly never ends.
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