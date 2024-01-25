Inside Man Utd's raid of rivals City for Omar Berrada as stunning move for new CEO sent shockwaves throughout both clubs

Richard Martin
Omar Berrada Man City staffGetty
Manchester UnitedManchester CityPremier League

Manchester City staff were left stunned by the news that Omar Berrada was leaving to become Manchester United CEO, it has been revealed.

  • Berrada departure shocked Man City staff
  • Frenchman will become United CEO in summer
  • Red Devils chiefs also taken by surprise

