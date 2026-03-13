Inside Chelsea's treble quest: Blues begin battle for three trophies with League Cup final despite dreadful WSL title defence

However, that doesn’t mean Chelsea’s season can’t still end in a successful manner. Yes, things have been difficult in the league, and even keeping hold of a Champions League spot is going to be tough, but there are still three trophies on the table for the reigning English champions.

Sonia Bompastor’s side are into the quarter-finals of both the FA Cup and the Champions League and, on Sunday, they face Manchester United in the League Cup final. Fresh off the back of beating the Red Devils in the FA Cup fifth round, another win over Marc Skinner’s side, to claim the first silverware of the season, could give Chelsea the boost they need to finish strongly, right some wrongs and silence the doubters.

“We can still win several titles at this club,” Erin Cuthbert, into her 10th year representing the Blues, tells GOAL. “I think that is the expectation when you're at a club like Chelsea, that even if you're in a bad moment or people start to doubt you on the outside, it's always been the case that you have to bounce back and show them what you're made of.”