Injury-plagued Paul Pogba finally in line to make return for Monaco after four-month absence

Manager Sebastien Pocognoli has confirmed that the 33-year-old is now a serious option for the upcoming Ligue 1 match against Marseille. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Pocognoli provided a promising update on the Frenchman's fitness levels. "He is available," the Belgian technician explained. "There are still three sessions left, but he has been training continuously with the group since the start of the international break. Given the positive process, it's a possibility he'll be in the squad, yes. If he's not there, it will mean we've decided together that everything isn't quite ready for him to play in a league match yet. For now, there are no contraindications and things are going well. It's still open."