Two late goals have secured Arsenal another victory on their way to the long-awaited English league title. The spotlight was on Gunners youngster Max Dowman, who smashed a Premier League record.
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Incredible Max Dowman! Arsenal's youngster makes Premier League history with a solo run
With his goal to make it 2–0 against Everton FC in stoppage time, Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in the English top flight at the age of 16 years and 73 days. The skilful right winger had made his Premier League debut that season at the age of 15.
Dowman was thus more than six months younger than Everton’s James Vaughan, who had topped the rankings for over 20 years.
Top scorer Viktor Gyökeres raves about Max Dowman
"It's incredible. He stays so calm and isn't afraid at all whenever he gets the ball," said Arsenal's top scorer Viktor Gyökeres about Dowman. "He almost always makes the right decision, and he did everything right for that goal."
It was late in stoppage time at the Emirates on Saturday evening. Arsenal were leading 1-0 thanks to Gyökeres’ goal, and the visitors from Everton FC were pinning all their hopes on a final corner. National goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also threw himself into the fray.
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Dowman leaves Everton's remaining defenders in his wake
But the set-piece backfired on the Toffees, as Arsenal cleared the ball out of their own penalty area straight into the path of Dowman. The youngster, who had come on as a substitute for European champion Martin Zubimendi in the 74th minute, set off 25 metres from his own goal, outwitted Everton’s remaining defence and, escorted by teammate Gabriel Martinelli, slotted the ball into the empty net just seconds later.
With the win, Arsenal temporarily extended their lead over closest rivals Manchester City to ten points. However, Pep Guardiola’s side faced relegation-threatened West Ham United late on Saturday evening and also have another game in hand.
Ranking: The youngest Premier League goalscorers
Position Player/Team Date and opponent Age 1. Max Dowman/Arsenal FC 14 March 2026 vs. Everton 16 years, 2 months and 11 days 2. James Vaughan/Everton FC 10 April 2005 vs. Crystal Palace 16 years/8 months/25 days 3. James Milner/Leeds United 26 December 2002 vs. Sunderland 16 years/11 months/22 days 4. Wayne Rooney/Everton FC 19 October 2002 vs. Arsenal 16 years, 11 months and 25 days 5. Rio Ngumoha/Liverpool FC 25 August 2025 vs. Newcastle 16 years, 11 months and 27 days