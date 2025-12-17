Getty Images Sport
'Masterclass of arrogance' - Incenced Celtic fans call for Wilfried Nancy to be sacked ALREADY as new manager suffers fourth defeat in four games in dire loss at Dundee
Nancy's Celtic lose four games in a row
Daizen Maeda had handed Celtic an early lead in the first half but the Scottish giants could not hold onto their lead as they conceded just a couple of minutes before the hour mark, with Krisztian Keresztes scoring the equaliser. Four minutes later, Zack Sapsford scored a second goal for Dundee to seal important three points for the hosts. With their second consecutive league defeat, Celtic are now six points behind the leaders Hearts, although they have a game in hand. For the first time since January 1978, Celtic have lost four games in a row across all competitions.
Celtic fans call for Nancy's sacking
Fans were understandably furious after yet another disappointing loss as they called for the removal of Nancy from the manager's role.
John McGinley wrote on X: "The sharp decline of Celtic in 2025 is a masterclass of arrogance, complacency and mismanagement, combined with a staggering lack of self-awareness. If anyone needs to know how not to run a football club, take a close look."
Former Celtic star Chris Sutton doubted Nancy's abilities as a manager as he wrote: "After that Maeda miss you just wonder if it’s not meant to be for Wilfried Nancy… bottom line is it’s more the substandard players than the manager… it all goes back to a poor summer… Celtic look like a 3rd place team at present… well done to Jim Goodwin and Dundee United."
Social media user Celtic Lisboa wrote: "4 games, 4 losses. Time is up. He’s lost the dressing room already. The worst opening to a tenure in the club's history. End it before it’s too late."
Tam McManus posted on X: "I feel sorry for Wilfried Nancy. The timing of him coming in and taking over from a club legend in Martin O’Neill was awful for him. You just can’t lose 4 games in a row as a new manager of Celtic and not be under monumental pressure. The board have made a complete mess of this again."
Nancy has Celtic's backing
After Rodgers left his role as Celtic boss following their 3-1 loss to Hearts back in October, Martin O'Neill returned as interim manager at Celtic Park. O'Neill, with Shaun Maloney as his assistant, oversaw seven wins from eight matches, including a 3-1 Old Firm win over Rangers and a 3-1 victory at Feyenoord last month. After a lengthy search, Nancy was named as Rodgers' permanent successor following the culmination of the MLS 2025 season. The 48-year-old departed Columbus Crew for the Scottish giants, but his start to life in Glasgow has been a nightmare.
Despite fierce criticism from all quarters, Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson has thrown his support towards the under-fire coach as he recently said: "Absolutely solid. It is not even two weeks ago when we spoke about Wilfried and his appointment. There is never an easy time to start at Celtic, and it has been challenging. We have had some disappointing results, not least on Sunday. In that respect, I understand that the supporters are concerned about where we are. I understand, and I respect the right of every supporter to express their discontent and to share that with us. But we know where we want to go.
"Step by step, that is all of our job, to support Wilfried, his team, and the squad to take us where we want to get to. The starting point is now. We have been working, and I met with Wilfried this week to discuss recruitment ahead of the January transfer window and also looking ahead to the summer transfer window because we know that we have a project to support here. We are excited about where we are going to get to. That is going to take time, both day to day within the training environment, but also month to month, window to window. "We know that when we get to that stage in the summer, hopefully having had success this season, we will be looking ahead to next season with great optimism, with Wilfried and his team."
What comes next for Celtic?
The Bhoys have a hectic fixture list during the festive period as they are scheduled to face Aberdeen, Livingston and Motherwell in a span of 10 days, starting from December 20. Nancy needs to motivate his team to accumulate as many points as possible from the upcoming three games as he looks regain the fans' trust and support.
