AFP
‘Ghana will always be a part of me’ – Athletic Club star Inaki Williams announces emotional retirement from international football
Williams calls time on Ghana career
Athletic captain Williams has officially announced his retirement from international football after four years with Ghana. The 32-year-old forward confirmed his decision via social media on Friday.
Williams made his final appearance for the Black Stars during their 1-0 defeat against Colombia at the World Cup in July. The result eliminated Ghana from the tournament in the round of 32.
His departure marks the end of a memorable stint with the national team. He leaves behind a proud legacy after choosing to represent his family's heritage on the international stage.
Forward reflects on emotional Black Stars journey
Following his decision, Williams shared a heartfelt message expressing how much representing Ghana meant to him personally. The forward highlighted the deep connection he forged with the nation throughout his international career.
"I feel the time has come to bring my journey with the Ghana national team to an end," he wrote. I leave happy, proud and with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave everything every time I wore this shirt.
"Ghana has given me much more than football. It has allowed me to come back home, feel even closer to my roots and experience the enormous pride of representing my country and wearing this flag on my chest.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been part of this journey and for all the love you have always shown me. Ghana will always be a part of me. I will continue supporting the Black Star as one of you, wherever I am."
From Spain debut to World Cup success
Born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, Williams initially represented Spain, making a single appearance in a friendly against Bosnia six years prior to switching allegiance. He officially made the switch to represent Ghana in 2022.
The attacker went on to earn 28 caps for the Black Stars, scoring twice during his four-year tenure. His efforts helped Ghana reach the World Cup knockout stage this year for the first time since 2010.
While Inaki represented Ghana, his younger brother Nico Williams enjoyed international success on a different path. Nico was part of the Spain side that won this year's World Cup.
- Getty Images Sport
Athletic captain shifts focus to club football
With his international career now officially concluded, Williams will turn his full focus towards his commitments with Athletic. As club captain, the forward remains a central figure for the Spanish team.
Stepping down from national team duty will allow the 32-year-old to concentrate on his club duties. He leaves international football having fulfilled his ambition of representing his ancestral homeland.
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