'I'm not 40...I'm 50!' - Ruben Amorim jokes he's aged 10 years after just 'two months' at Man Utd as Lisandro Martinez secures late win over Fulham Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League Fulham vs Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has, while celebrating his 40th birthday, joked that being Manchester United boss has aged him 10 years in the space of two months.