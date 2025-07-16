'I find it difficult to understand' - Ilkay Gundogan's agent furious at Man City exit rumours amid suggestion midfielder will be sold to fund rebuild I. Gundogan Manchester City Transfers Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan's agent has refuted rumours that the Manchester City midfielder could be shipped off to Turkey to help fund Pep Guardiola's squad rebuild. Gundogan has been strongly linked with a move to Galatasaray this summer. The Germany international returned to City last season after spending a year at Barcelona.