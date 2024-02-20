'I'm a realist' - Ilkay Gundogan plays down Barcelona's chances of winning the Champions League as he admits he 'could have done more' to prevent Xavi stepping down
Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that his side will face an uphill battle in their pursuit of Champions League glory
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Played down Barca's European hopes
- Claimed he could have done more to save Xavi's job
- Blaugrana take on Napoli in last 16 tie