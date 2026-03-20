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Igor Tudor hoping for 'a nice surprise' as Tottenham boss awaits James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus return from injury
Spurs to be boosted?
Spurs face Nottingham Forest this weekend in a huge six-pointer at the bottom of the Premier League table. Spurs are 16th, just one point clear of both West Ham and this weekend's opponents. As a result, a victory is required, but Spurs have already been dealt a significant fitness blow, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario set to undergo surgery on a hernia. He will be available for Sunday's encounter, but will then go under the knife, and faces an absence of between four and six weeks.
Nevertheless, Tudor has claimed that he is hoping to see two first-team stars in Kudus and Maddison return soon; the former has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has been out since January, while Maddison sustained an ACL injury in pre-season.
Tudor said: “We have these three big weeks after the game on Sunday.
“[Kudus will return for] probably some part of things with the squad, maybe in ten days? I'm not sure, we need to check, but he is progressing very well, already with the ball.
“Rodrigo [Bentancur]as well, Maddison as well. We hope the medical staff will make us some nice surprise. It will be very, very, very important to have them."
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Kulusevski mystery continues
Tudor was also asked about the fitness of Dejan Kulusevski, who has not played for the club this season. The Sweden international underwent knee surgery in May and has not been seen on the grass since. Tudor was asked about the potential of the winger returning before the campaign's conclusion but he refused to elaborate on when he is expected to return.
Kulusevski is also missing Sweden's World Cup play-off against Ukraine, and if they do reach the tournament, it appears very unlikely he will play a part in the competition.
Tudor was asked if he had an update and said: "No, not yet."
Spurs' bid for atmosphere
Spurs have announced a promotional offer this weekend, encouraging fans to file into the stadium early, after fans launched the "All Together Always" campaign designed to encourage fans to vociferously support the club amid their survival fight.
The club said in a statement: "This week we have seen an incredible show of unity and support from across our fanbase, driven by the clear message that we are all together, always.
"Supporters, players and staff alike have shared this rallying call ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Nottingham Forest – and this message will ring through N17 on matchday as we create an unforgettable atmosphere for the ages.
"With kick-off set for 2.15pm, we’re inviting all fans to arrive early and get involved – full details of what’s in store can be found below.
"We thank all of the fans and supporter groups who have made this moment possible, including the brilliant volunteers at THFC Flags who are behind our stadium’s most memorable visual displays."
Spurs have also pledged to offer a free drink with every drink bought in the build-up to the game for a certain period of time, as a gesture of goodwill towards supporters.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Spurs simply cannot afford to lose this weekend, especially given the hiatus the Premier League is set to take as the international break looms. Their run-in, after this weekend's clash, features games against Sunderland, Brighton, Wolves, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton.
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