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Tom Hindle

IFAB: Players who cover mouths to hide discriminatory abuse face red cards

World Cup

Players who cover their mouths in confrontations with opponents will be shown red cards starting at the World Cup, the International Football Association Board confirmed Tuesday. The decision comes in the wake of a high-profile incident between Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, after the latter was handed a six-game ban for anti-gay conduct directed towards the Brazilian.

  • FIFA takes action

    Red cards will be issued towards players who cover their mouths to conceal suspected discriminatory language,in a significant movement to curtail abuse in football.in a significant movement to curtail abuse in football. Referees will also have the power to send off players who leave the pitch in protest - a decision that seems to come following Senegal's dramatic decision to walk off following the controversial awarding of a penalty to Morocco in the AFCON final.

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  • US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMPAFP

    Gianni Infantino calling for change

    The rule change comes following FIFA president Gianni Infantino's suggestion that action should be taken against players who try to disguise discriminatory behavior. In February, Vinicius Jr alleged that Prestianni racially abused him. Prestianni maintains that he, instead, used a homophobic slur. The Argentine was handed a six-match ban.

    “If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off, obviously. There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn’t have said, otherwise he wouldn’t have had to cover his mouth," Infantino said.

  • Changes to take place quickly

    IFAB announced that it will implement the rules immediately. They are expected to be used at the World Cup, and FIFA hopes that they will act as a deterrent, rather than a punishment regularly handed out. It marks a change from the usual implementation of rules, where they are tried out at lower levels before becoming standard worldwide.

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  • Morocco Senegal AFCON 2025AFP

    AFCON still up for debate

    AFCON, meanwhile, is still up for debate. The African football federation awarded the trophy to Morocco after Senegal walked off, despite the latter side eventually winning on penalties.