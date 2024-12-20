Manchester United v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'If you remember the Antony at Ajax' - Ruben Amorim explains why £82m Man Utd flop is struggling in fight to save Old Trafford career

AntonyR. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier League

Ruben Amorim explained why Antony is struggling to make an impact at Manchester United after making a £82m move from Ajax in 2022.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Antony struggling to rediscover his form
  • Amorim insisted that Brazilian is giving his best
  • Believes lack of confidence is hurting his cause
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱