ICONS: How the Cascao haircut changed everything for Ronaldo and Brazil at the 2002 World Cup

Brazilians have a peculiar way of finding humour even amid hardship. Despite endless social challenges, they’re still known as people who laugh. Yet the smiles after Brazil’s 2–1 comeback win over England in the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals didn’t last long.

Ronaldinho, the genius behind the improbable winning goal, would miss the semi-final due to a red card. But the real bad news concerned the other Ronaldo - the one and only Ronaldo of that era.

Brazil’s No.9 began feeling pain in his thigh during the first half against England and was substituted with 20 minutes to go. Even amid the post-game celebrations, he already knew the situation was serious.

"I want to see you get me ready for the next match. I want to see if you’re good," he told the team doctor, Jose Luiz Runco, in footage later shown in Ronaldo's documentary on Globoplay. It wasn’t a light-hearted challenge, more a plea from a man who’d been through hell before.

From the infamous seizure hours before the 1998 World Cup final to that demand in 2002, life had tested Ronaldo like few others. The toughest trial came in April 2000, during Inter’s Coppa Italia clash with Lazio, when he suffered a devastating injury to his right knee, tearing his tendon in his very first match back after five months of recovery. The image of Ronaldo crying on the turf became one of football’s most heart-breaking scenes.

The timeline of his injuries was alarming. In late 1998, inflammation in both knees sidelined Ronaldo for months. He returned in January 1999, but pain persisted, and in April he was ruled out for another eight weeks. A minor thigh strain followed in May, and then, in November of that year, came the partial rupture of his right knee tendon. When he finally returned in April 2000, it was only to suffer the complete rupture moments later.

By the time Luiz Felipe Scolari announced Brazil’s final squad for the 2002 World Cup, Ronaldo had played only 19 matches since that night in Rome, completing the full 90 minutes in just three of them. After nearly two years without football, he was to be thrown straight into the most intense competition on Earth. Only during that World Cup, against Costa Rica and Belgium, did he finally manage to play back-to-back full games again.