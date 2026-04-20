Ibrahima Konate delivers huge update on his future as Liverpool contract nears expiry date

The Frenchman has indicated that he expects to put pen to paper on a fresh agreement, effectively ending months of speculation surrounding his future. With his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, fans were growing concerned that the 26-year-old could walk away for free in the summer. However, the centre-back has revealed that negotiations with sporting director Richard Hughes are nearing a successful conclusion.

Speaking about his situation, Konate stated: “My future? To be fair, there are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement. I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way. For sure there is a big chance I’m here next season. This is what I always wanted. I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard what I said to him in September, November and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet.”