Ian Wright hits back at Jude Bellingham criticism after England boss Thomas Tuchel warns Real Madrid superstar about behaviour

Many want to see Bellingham retain that passion, but others have been quick to condemn his actions. Ex-England striker Wright believes detractors have nothing better to talk about and are always looking to stick the boot in on someone.

The Arsenal icon posted on social media when speaking out in defence of Bellingham: “They need to create this kind of controversy because there is nothing else to say until the World Cup, so it’s going to continue like this until the World Cup.

“They hate the fact that they can’t reach him. They hate the fact that they can’t negatively influence his club career like they’ve done with so many others before him. A young man blessed, endowed with overflowing talent and love.”

