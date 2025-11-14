'I would have regretted hiring Jose Mourinho' - Inter president admits return for ex-Man Utd & Chelsea coach was mentioned before 'courageous' Christian Chivu got the job

Marotta has revealed that Mourinho's name was among those considered for the coaching role before the "courageous" decision was made to appoint Chivu. Speaking at the executive master's program in "Sports Management" organized by the RCS Academy Business School, Marotta explained why he ultimately favored Chivu, despite Mourinho's illustrious past with the Nerazzurri.

According to Gazzetta.it, Marotta stated: "I'm surprised people were surprised by Cristian's skill. We chose him because he represents important values; he had the courage to go against the grain, even in the media. Some even mentioned Mourinho, who, with all due respect... If I hadn't had the courage, I would have regretted it."

Mourinho, who famously led Inter to a historic treble in 2010, was reportedly a name floated by "some" stakeholders, indicating a natural inclination among some to revisit a successful past. However, Marotta's comments suggest a deliberate decision to move in a different direction, prioritizing new leadership and values.