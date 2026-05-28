'I love that player' - Rodri transfer talked up by Real Madrid presidential candidate

Riquelme has sent the rumour mill into overdrive after identifying Manchester City anchor Rodri as the perfect signing for Los Blancos. With the club's elections looming on June 7, the 37-year-old businessman has not been shy about his admiration for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, who remains one of the most influential players in world football.

In statements to ESPN, Riquelme made no secret of his desire to see the Spaniard back in his home city. "I love that player; he's a fantastic player and the profile of player Real Madrid should have and who should be playing for the club," Riquelme said. "But obviously he's at another club, and we have to respect that. Rodri is the type of player who should be playing for Real Madrid. But we'll talk about that from Saturday onwards."