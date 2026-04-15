Following Liverpool’s 2-0 quarter-final second-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann criticised manager Arne Slot for starting Alexander Isak—who had only just returned from a broken fibula—in attack, while leaving Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah on the bench.
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“I don’t know if anything like this has ever happened before”: Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s decision during their Champions League exit to PSG has sparked widespread consternation
"If a player hasn’t featured for three months then faces the best team in Europe, he should be on the bench," Hamann told Sky, expressing surprise at Isak’s inclusion in the starting line-up. Isak had been sidelined from late December to early April and had made only a brief comeback in last week’s first leg in Paris (0–2).
The former Germany international was also sceptical of Slot’s explanation: “He doesn’t want to use him as a sub because he might not have enough energy for extra time. Honestly, I’ve always respected Slot, but I’ve never heard of this approach. It might have happened somewhere, but not in the Champions League.”
Slot had earlier explained that he preferred to start Isak rather than risk exhausting him as a substitute in a possible extra 30 minutes. “Playing 45 minutes and then assessing at half-time whether he could add five or ten more was an option,” the coach added.
- AFP
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has come under fierce criticism, with striker Alexander Isak described as “non-existent”.
Slot defended his decision to start Isak, pointing out that the 26-year-old striker had “come close to scoring twice”. On one of those occasions, though, Isak was offside when PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov denied him. “He was ready. If I’d felt he wasn’t ready, he wouldn’t have played,” Slot emphasised.
Liverpool paid Newcastle United €145 million for the 26-year-old last summer, yet he has scored only three goals in 19 appearances and was replaced at half-time by Cody Gakpo.
The Dutchman “did more in the first five minutes than Isak did in the whole first half,” former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock told the BBC, questioning Slot’s selection. Warnock added that Isak was “nowhere near fit” and “non-existent” on Tuesday night at Anfield. “And he [Slot] thinks he can throw him on against PSG, in the biggest game of the season against the best team in Europe, and get a performance out of him in 45 minutes?” the 44-year-old asked pointedly.
Liverpool FC is now out of contention against PSG – all focus shifts to the Premier League finale.
Having been outplayed and beaten 2–0 in the first leg in Paris, Liverpool needed a comeback at Anfield. After half an hour, Virgil van Dijk had a golden chance to put Liverpool ahead, which might have shifted the tie in the hosts’ favour. However, PSG captain Marquinhos produced a goal-line clearance to deny the Dutch centre-back.
Instead, Paris not only preserved their advantage but also prevailed 2-0 on the road thanks to a brace from Ousmane Dembélé. For Slot, who had already been under growing pressure despite winning the English league title last term, the outlook is now bleak. The 47-year-old’s long-term future at Liverpool is in serious doubt.
With Liverpool’s Champions League campaign now over, Slot’s immediate priority is securing a top-four finish to return to the competition next season. Currently fifth, Liverpool can take heart from the Premier League’s newly minted fifth Champions League berth, but with six matches left their four-point cushion over sixth-placed Chelsea—now the cut-off for elite European entry—is fragile.
Liverpool’s remaining fixtures are daunting: away trips to arch-rivals Everton and Manchester United, plus fourth-placed Aston Villa, and home clashes with Chelsea and seventh-placed Brentford, who still cling to slim Champions League hopes.
- AFP
An overview of Liverpool FC’s remaining fixtures
Matchday
Opponent
33
Everton FC (A)
34
Crystal Palace (H)
35
Manchester United (A)
36
Chelsea FC (H)
37
Aston Villa (A)
38
Brentford FC (H)