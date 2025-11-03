Getty Images Sport
'I don't know anything!' - Swedish wonderkid keeps close cards to his chest amid links with dream Man Utd move
United and Villa eye Swedish teen sensation
According to FotbollDirekt, United have turned their attention to AIK Fotboll’s Filling and have added him among their latest targets. The 16-year-old forward has made headlines with both United and Villa having initiated contact with AIK for a potential deal.
The initial reports suggested “concrete negotiations,” but Swedish media quickly dismissed those claims. Still, both English clubs have sent scouts to monitor the teenager, who’s played eight Allsvenskan matches this season, scoring two goals in just 204 minutes of play.
Filling, who joined AIK’s youth setup in 2023 after stints at Vaseteras and IK Franke, has been on a steady rise. In 2025, he even spent a brief loan spell with Enkopings in Ettan Norra, Sweden’s third tier, scoring once in three appearances. His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed, and AIK’s €5 million valuation underlines their belief in his potential. United and Villa, however, are reportedly willing to pay no more than €3 million.
Filling maintains composure amid the hype
For all the transfer buzz, the teenager himself remains unfazed. Speaking to Expressen, Filling brushed off the speculation with maturity well beyond his years.
“It’s nothing special. I don’t know much. I’m focused on AIK and that’s where all my focus lies. So, I’ll just continue there.”
When pressed on whether he’s thinking about his future, his answer was even simpler:
“No. I don’t know anything, so no, I’m not thinking about it that much."
The Swedish youngster further shares that he is only focused on developing at AIK and getting regular minutes as soon as possible.
“To take a starting place in the team and do as well as I can in every match and every chance I get. I want to continue and deliver more points."
Despite turning heads across Europe, Filling knows that any move to England would be a long-term project. Under FIFA’s transfer rules, he cannot move to the UK until November 2026, when he turns 18, though a deal can be agreed in advance.
The youngster’s grounded attitude has impressed coaches and scouts alike. Sources in Sweden describe him as a “focused, humble and analytical player”. AIK currently sit fourth in the Allsvenskan table.
The making of Kevin Filling
Filling's rise has been marked by consistency over hype as he is turning heads across Europe. Born in November 2008, Filling honed his early skills at IK Franke and Vasteras before joining the AIK academy in 2023. He quickly established himself as one of their most promising talents, standing out due to his composure, positional sense, and remarkable maturity on the ball.
The 2024-25 season proved to be his breakthrough year. At just 16, Filling made his Allsvenskan debut for AIK and immediately found the net in a dominant 3-0 victory against IFK Goteborg. His subsequent performances reflect a rare combination of precision and maturity as he registered eight shots and scored two goals. Crucially, he achieved this while keeping a clean disciplinary record.
AIK coaches praise his “instinctive finishing and calmness beyond his years,” traits that have captured the attention of the Red Devils. Filling's development is a prime example of the modern football trend: elite clubs are now prioritising young, tactically intelligent forwards who combine technical skill and mental sharpness over sheer physical power.
United's development plan for Filling
Filling’s future remains in Sweden, and that may be the best place for him. AIK are determined to protect their gem, with sporting directors reiterating that “no sale is planned in the winter.” The club see him as a central figure in their 2026 plans, aiming to challenge Malmo and Djurgarden for domestic dominance.
Meanwhile, United and Villa continue to watch closely. Both are in contact with AIK, and United, under INEOS ownership, are expanding their European scouting reach, especially in Scandinavia, a region that has recently produced stars like Rasmus Hojlund and Alexander Isak. Reports suggest that United's plan for Filling involves a strategic developmental loan to Lausanne-Sport, an INEOS-owned club, to ease his transition and acclimatisation within their operational structure.
