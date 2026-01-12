‘I can continue to prove people wrong’ - Brenden Aaronson’s best-ever form for Leeds is reshaping his USMNT outlook

Brenden Aaronson has long been a polarizing figure at Leeds - and not just among supporters online. Even head coach Daniel Farke acknowledged as much in the fall. Fairly or not, Aaronson has often drawn criticism at Elland Road, including during stretches when his overall contribution has gone beyond what shows up in goals and assists.

There is far less to criticize now. Aaronson is in the form of his life, and it has gone a long way toward reframing how he is viewed - both at Leeds and beyond.

Speaking to GOAL in 2024, Aaronson made clear that he wanted more recognition for what he brought to the pitch. His energy had never been in doubt, nor had his effort. The lingering question, though, was whether that work could consistently translate into end product.

“I want to be outside of that box,” he told GOAL. “I’m not just a runner. I’m not just a guy that’s pressing all the time. I’ll show that, of course, but I think I’m also more than that, you know? I think I’m a guy that brings other things to the pitch and, yeah, I just wish people could see that more.”

They are seeing it now. Few players in the Premier League have been more in form over the past month than the 25-year-old midfielder, who has swung match after match in Leeds’ favor against some of the game’s biggest clubs. Over a one-month stretch, Aaronson scored three goals and added two assists, helping Leeds go toe-to-toe with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle.

“He embod­ies so much what we want to be, which val­ues we want to stand for as Leeds United," Farke said recently. "Some­times we don't do it the easy way and he can some­times have a bit more clar­ity in his situ­ations, but we have a great heart and a great work ethic. We never give up.

“He embod­ies this hard and hon­est work so much and fully deserves praise after the last per­form­ances."

So now there's a new question: how far can Aaronson take this for club and country approaching a World Cup summer?